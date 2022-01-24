TEANECK, N.J. — Ty Flowers had 30 points and 15 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn narrowly defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 79-75 on Sunday night.

Eral Penn had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Long Island-Brooklyn (8-10, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Isaac Kante added 13 points. Alex Rivera had seven assists and six rebounds.

Brandon Rush had 21 points for the Knights (1-14, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Devon Dunn added 13 points. Anquan Hill had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

