NEW YORK — Ty Flowers had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Long Island-Brooklyn beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-65 on Monday.
Kyndall Davis had 19 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (7-9, 4-2 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Tre Wood added 13 points and seven rebounds and Alex Rivera had 12 points.
Larry Moreno had 13 points for the Terriers (4-13, 1-5). Jack Hemphill and Trey Quartlebaum each had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
