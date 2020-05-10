The Canada goose we thought would never bring off her eggs surprised us. Several days ago she swam from her nest across the pond to our yard with four goslings. Three days later the pair of parents marched off with their family. We think they found a larger pond across the street. They were fun to have around. The first day the goslings could not walk four feet without crouching down for a rest. Yesterday there was no stopping them. The four wrestled, like puppies, grabbing with bills, rolling around. That we’ve not seen before. Nor have we seen before an adult goose offer food to a gosling. We hope they come back. There are few songbirds in the neighborhood, early still, but timely for sparrows, which are not here. That’s worrisome. Each year, fewer birds. Makes one grateful for geese.