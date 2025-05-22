Long, fraught timeline of tensions between Iran and the US as nuclear negotiators to meet again

Iran and the United States will hold a fifth round of talks in Rome on Friday over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.
The negotiations represent a milestone in the fraught relations between the two nations over Iran's program, which is enriching uranium close to weapons-grade levels. Officials are now focused on the details that could make or break any accord.
Here's a timeline of the tensions between the two countries over Iran's atomic program.
Early days
1967 — Iran takes possession of its Tehran Research Reactor under America's ''Atoms for Peace'' program.
1979 — Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, fatally ill, flees Iran as popular protests against him surge. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returns to Tehran and the Islamic Revolution sweeps him to power. Students seize the United States Embassy in Tehran, beginning the 444-day hostage crisis. Iran's nuclear program goes fallow under international pressure.
August 2002 — Western intelligence services and an Iranian opposition group reveal Iran's secret Natanz nuclear enrichment facility.
June 2003 — Britain, France and Germany engage Iran in nuclear negotiations.