Long, fraught timeline of tensions between Iran and the US as nuclear negotiations loom

Iran and the United States will hold talks in the sultanate of Oman on Saturday in an attempt to jump-start negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.
President Donald Trump insists they'll be direct negotiations. However, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says he'll be speaking indirectly through a mediator to U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff.
Regardless of the format, the talks represent a milestone in the fraught relations between the two nations over Iran's program, which is enriching uranium close to weapons-grade levels.
Here's a timeline of the tensions between the two countries over Iran's atomic program.
Early days
1967 — Iran takes possession of its Tehran Research Reactor under America's ''Atoms for Peace'' program.
1979 — Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, fatally ill, flees Iran as popular protests against him surge. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returns to Tehran and the Islamic Revolution sweeps him to power. Students seize the United States Embassy in Tehran, beginning the 444-day hostage crisis. Iran's nuclear program goes fallow under international pressure.
August 2002 — Western intelligence services and an Iranian opposition group reveal Iran's secret Natanz nuclear enrichment facility.