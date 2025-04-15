Long ER stays are common in the US. It may get worse as the population ages

AURORA, Ill. — At her mother's home in Illinois, Tracy Balhan flips through photos of her dad, Bill Speer. In one picture, he's smiling in front of a bucket of sweating beers and wearing a blue T-shirt that reads, ''Pops. The man. The myth. The legend.''
Balhan's father died last year after struggling with dementia. During one episode late in his life, he became so agitated that he tried to exit a moving car. Balhan recalls her dad — larger than life, steady and loving — yelling at the top of his lungs.
His geriatric psychiatrist recommended she take him to the emergency room at Endeavor Health's Edward Hospital in the Chicago suburb of Naperville because of its connection to an inpatient behavioral care unit. She hoped it would help get him a quick referral.
But Speer spent 12 hours in the emergency room — at one point restrained by staff — waiting for a psych evaluation. Balhan didn't know it then, but her dad's experience at the hospital is so common it has a name: ER boarding.
One in six visits to the emergency department in 2022 that resulted in hospital admission had a wait of four or more hours, according to an Associated Press and Side Effects Public Media data analysis. Fifty percent of the patients who were boarded for any length of time were 65 and older, the analysis showed.
Some people who aren't in the middle of a life-threatening emergency might even wait weeks, health care experts said.
ER boarding is a symptom of the U.S. health care system's struggles, including shrinking points of entry for patients seeking care outside of ERs and hospitals prioritizing beds for procedures insurance companies often pay more for.
Experts also warn the boarding issue will worsen as the number of people 65 and older in the U.S. with dementia grows in the coming decades. Hospital bed capacity in the U.S. may not keep up. Between 2003 and 2023, the number of staffed hospital beds was static, even as emergency department visits shot up 30% to 40% over that same period.