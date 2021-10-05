LONDON — London's fire brigade says six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are battling a fire at Westminster Station, the nearest subway station to Britain's Parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence at 10. Downing Street.
In a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, the London Fire Brigade said the fire is toward the Bridge Street entrance of the station, which is the road that connects to Westminster Bridge and south of the River Thames.
No further details were made available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Physics Nobel rewards work on complex systems, like climate
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.
World
French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse
An estimated 330,000 children were victims of sex abuse within France's Catholic Church over the past 70 years, according to a report released Tuesday that represents the country's first major accounting of the worldwide phenomenon.
World
Judges release ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, who skipped court
A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp's SS commander was released from detention on Tuesday, five days after she was taken into custody for skipping the start of her trial in northern Germany.
Business
Blinken meets Macron as US seeks to heal rift with France
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Tuesday to explore potential cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and other areas as the Biden administration moved to repair damage caused to relations by excluding France from a new security initiative.
World
London's fire brigade battling fire at Westminster station
London's fire brigade says six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are battling a fire at Westminster Station, the nearest subway station to Britain's Parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence at 10. Downing Street.