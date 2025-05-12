World

A power outage disrupts London's subway network

Multiple lines on the London Underground network were suspended or disrupted Monday because of a power outage, the British capital's transport authority said.

The Associated Press
May 12, 2025 at 3:20PM

LONDON — Multiple lines on the London Underground network were suspended or disrupted Monday because of a power outage, the British capital's transport authority said.

The Transport for London website showed that at least two subway lines were suspended due to a power failure, and there were severe delays and partial suspensions on at least three other lines.

A Transport for London spokesperson told the PA news agency that there was a power cut in south London ''for a matter of minutes,'' causing disruption in the subway network. The spokesperson, who was not named, said ''everything shut down'' due to a ''National Grid issue.''

British media reported that many stations in central London were completely closed.

The extent or cause of the disruption was not immediately clear.

