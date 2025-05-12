A power outage disrupts London's subway network

LONDON — Multiple lines on the London Underground network were suspended or disrupted Monday because of a power outage, the British capital's transport authority said.
The Transport for London website showed that at least two subway lines were suspended due to a power failure, and there were severe delays and partial suspensions on at least three other lines.
A Transport for London spokesperson told the PA news agency that there was a power cut in south London ''for a matter of minutes,'' causing disruption in the subway network. The spokesperson, who was not named, said ''everything shut down'' due to a ''National Grid issue.''
British media reported that many stations in central London were completely closed.
The extent or cause of the disruption was not immediately clear.