LONDON — London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace.
The man was detained at 1:25 a.m Saturday for trespassing on a protected site, London's Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. He was taken to a London police station, where he remained by late morning.
Officers found the man outside the royal stables following a search of the area. He didn't enter enter the palace or its gardens at any time, police said.
