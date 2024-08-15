Logan Webb pitches 7 2/3 shutout innings as Giants blank Braves 6-0 to avoid sweep

McCray, after going hitless in his major league debut on Wednesday, went 2 for 3 and hit a solo homer in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 5-0. With his father, former big-leaguer Rodney McCray, watching from the stands, McCray, the Giants' 11th-ranked prospect, also had an RBI bunt single in the second inning that knocked in San Francisco's first run for his first big league hit.