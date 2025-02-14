Last year’s champions are this year’s champions in Minnesota high school Nordic skiing.
Logan Drevlow of Hopkins and Linnea Ousdigian of Mounds View repeat as high school Nordic skiing champions
The two sophomores each won in dominant fashion at Giants Ridge.
Two sophomores, Logan Drevlow of Hopkins and Linnea Ousdigian of Mounds View, successfully defended the boys and girls Nordic pursuit state titles they won as freshman, taking dominant victories Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Pressure was different this time around, but not everything had changed. It was Ousdigian’s third time competing in the state meet, and she found this year’s victory just as special as her first, she said. She was especially excited about changes to the course.
“I was excited for it to be on this course because there are more hills and one big lap instead of multiple laps,” Ousdigian said.
Ousdigian had a 27-second lead after the freestyle portion of the race, but Proctor/Hermantown’s Della Bettendorf made up 12 seconds in the final stretch of the classical race. Ousdigian did not know Bettendorf was making up ground. She did not want to know.
“I was just trying to pace myself and not fall or break any equipment,” Ousdigian said. “I don’t think that would have helped me at all.”
Drevlow had a larger lead heading into the classical portion of the boys race. He had extended the lead to nearly 50 seconds when he crossed the finish line for a total time of 27 minutes, 59.3 seconds.
Ousdigian finished with a total time of 32:24.4. Bettendorf finished second in 32:39.3 and Wayzata’s Lila Golomb came in third with a time of 33:09.7. Golomb had the lowest time in the classic portion.
Minneapolis Washburn won the girls team trophy with 363 points. Chloe Angerman (fifth place in pursuit), Ciara Thatcher (eighth) and Nell Gardner and Eve Gardner (sixth in the team sprint) finished in the top 10 for Minneapolis Washburn.
Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy’s Anders Westanmo finished second in the boys race with a total time of 28:49.1. Eddie Snider climbed from fifth after the freestyle race to third place with a race-best classic time of 14:00.4. His total time was six-tenths of a second behind Westanmo’s.
Wayzata won the boys’ team trophy with 370 points. Hudson McMillan (fifth place in the pursuit) and James Caine and Connor Viera (fourth in team sprint) placed in the top 10 of their races for Wayzata.
The high school league doesn’t receive federal or state money, so how much weight does a threat to pull government funding carry?