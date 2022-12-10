Freshman center Logan Cooley scored two goals in the opening period — the first and last of their four that period — to lead the No. 3 Gophers to a 7-1 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The seven goals for Minnesota (14-5, 9-2 Big Ten) were a season high. And Cooley, on a recent hot streak, was the offensive catalyst while Justen Close stopped 37 shots.

Cooley, the No. 3 overall pick in the NHL draft by the Arizona Coyotes this year, got his first goal skating across the crease, switching to his backhand and easily finding an open right side. A Badgers teammate had backed into his goalie, Jared Moe, hindering his movement.

Cooley's second goal, at 18 minutes, 31 seconds of the first period came on a breakaway. It was his ninth goal of the season and he later added his 15th assist. Last weekend he had two goals and three assists in a sweep at Michigan State.

Jaxon Nelson and Bryce Brodzinski also scored for the Gophers in the first; Brodzinski's goal came only 29 seconds before Cooley made it 4-1.

Rhett Pitlick kept Minnesota's goals coming in the second period. He scored the Gophers' fifth goal from a sharp angle on the left side.

That prompted Wisconsin (7-10, 1-8) to replace Moe — who came into the game with a 2.12 goals-against average — with Kyle McClellan. Moe had 11 saves, McClellan 14.

The Gophers scored again in the second off McClellan. Ryan Chesley, a freshman defenseman, got his first goal of the season. The Badgers challenged that goal, saying Minnesota was offside. But a review affirmed the goal.

Aaron Huglen got Minnesota's final goal in the third, stealing the puck in his defensive end and scoring on another breakaway.

Charlie Stramel scored the Badgers' goal on a power play in the first period, making it 2-1 at the time.