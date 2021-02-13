RUSTON, La. — Kenneth Lofton, Jr. had a season-high 21 points plus 12 rebounds as Louisiana Tech got past UAB 70-58 on Friday night.
Cobe Williams had 15 points for Louisiana Tech (16-6, 9-4 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory.
Tavin Lovan had 11 points and six assists for the Blazers (16-3, 9-2), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Michael Ertel added 10 points.
