Lodolo pitches 6 innings and Trevino drives in lone run as the Reds blank the Giants 1-0

SAN FRANCISCO — Nick Lodolo pitched six sharp innings and outdueled Landen Roupp, and the Cincinnati Reds shut out the San Francisco Giants for a second straight game with a 1-0 win Tuesday night.
Jose Trevino's RBI groundout in the third was the difference in the 2-hour, 5-minute game.
Spencer Steer hit a pair of doubles for the Reds — his first two this year — and Gavin Lux doubled and singled, but this marked another low-scoring game between the clubs after the Reds snapped San Francisco's seven-game win streak with a 2-0 victory on Monday.
Lodolo (2-1) gave up three hits. Graham Ashcraft pitched two innings before Emilio Pagán earned his second save, finishing a four-hitter.
Roupp (0-1) surrendered seven hits in six innings in his second start of 2025.
Hayden Birdsong relieved and kept the Giants in it, getting a groundout and pair of swinging strikeouts in the ninth after Lux led off with a double.
It was Cincinnati's fourth 1-0 game this month. It dropped the first three.
