SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Robin Lod scored in the 87th minute to help Minnesota United earn a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Wednesday.
Lod scored the equalizer for United (4-5-3) with an assist from DJ Taylor.
Sacha Kljestan broke a scoreless tie with a penalty-kick goal in the 83rd minute for the Galaxy (6-4-2).
United outshot the Galaxy 17-12, but LA had an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.
Dayne St. Clair saved three shots for United. Jonathan Bond had seven saves for the Galaxy.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
