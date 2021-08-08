ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brent Kallman scored to help Minnesota United shut out the Houston Dynamo 2-0 Saturday.
Robin Lod gave United (7-5-5) a 1-0 advantage in the 14th minute. Kallman put United ahead 2-0 in the 71st minute, assisted by Emanuel Reynoso.
United outshot the Dynamo (3-6-9) 8-3, with five shots on goal to two for the Dynamo.
Tyler Miller saved both of the shots he faced for United. Marko Maric saved three of the five shots he faced for the Dynamo.
Both teams next play Saturday. United hosts the LA Galaxy and the Dynamo host the Colorado Rapids.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
