DULUTH — Twin 3-year-old boys are hospitalized after they were found unresponsive Monday afternoon in their father's locked vehicle near their home in Hibbing, police said.

The boys had been reported missing about 90 minutes before their discovery. A citizen helping with the search found them and alerted Hibbing police, who broke the window to gain entry, Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said. The boys were in medical distress from the extreme heat inside the vehicle. One child was taken to a Hibbing hospital and the other was transported by air to Children's Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, where he is in critical condition. The temperature in Hibbing around that time was 85 degrees, but the inside of the vehicle could have reached at least 130 degrees, according to an American Veterinary Medical Association chart.

Foul play is not suspected but Estey said the incident is still under investigation for possible charges.