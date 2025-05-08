Locals gather for red wine spritz and conclave watch in a cardinal's hometown

SCHIAVON, Italy — Conclave watching turned out to be a perfect aperitivo activity.
Caffè Centrale, on the main drag of the Veneto hometown of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, a papal favorite, filled up with locals and journalists awaiting the first sign of smoke on Wednesday.
A large TV screen displayed images from St. Peter's Square and the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, where 133 cardinals were casting the first votes for pope, as locals in the Veneto town of Schiavon, near Vicenza, quaffed glasses of wine.
''We're waiting, and we're rooting for him,'' said Giacomo Bonora, raising a glass of the local favorite, a red wine spritz, and using the local nickname for Parolin, ''Don Piero."
Bonora said that when Parolin returns to the town of 2,600, he asks to be called ''Don Piero," the way a parish priest would be addressed, using the Veneto dialect for Pietro, rather than ''eminence,'' a cardinal's honorific.
Parolin, 70, is a veteran diplomat who was Francis' secretary of state, essentially the Holy See's prime minister and No. 2 to the pope.
Outside, a city worker stopped to show the parish sacristan a photo of Parolin when the town celebrated his elevation to secretary of state 12 years ago. Everyone is hopeful, but officials have been instructed not to speak to the media until a new pope is elected.
Angelo Cisalto, the sacristan at the town's St. Margherita parish church, was heading home to keep an eye on the smoke coming out of the chimney.