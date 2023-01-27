Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand dives into a report this week that Diamond Sports Group, which operates 19 regional sports networks including Bally Sports North, will soon be headed for bankruptcy. What does that mean for local teams in the near- and long-term — and what might it mean for how we watch sports?

9:00: Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins Rand for a look at the Twins' very active offseason so far. They also get into story lines for spring training and Joe Mauer's Hall of Fame candidacy.

29:00: The Wild scored a key win, plus does a recent Jets hire portend an Aaron Rodgers trade?

