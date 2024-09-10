Local Republican official in Michigan promises to certify election results after being sued

The lawsuit, filed last week by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, came after a Detroit News article quoted Kalamazoo County Board of Canvassers member Robert Froman saying he believed the 2020 election was ''most definitely'' stolen and that he wouldn't certify the upcoming November presidential results if a similar situation occurred this year. In a sworn affidavit signed Monday, Froman agreed to certify the results of the 2024 election based solely on vote returns and that he would not ''refuse to certify election results based on information extrinsic to the statements of return.''