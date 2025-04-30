Local elections this week are a key test for Britain's Trump ally Nigel Farage

SCUNTHORPE, England — Tucking into tea and cake in the spring sunshine, Nigel Farage glows with anticipation and big ambitions.
The man who helped drag Britain out of the European Union wants to displace the Conservatives as country's main party on the right, challenge left-of-center Labour for power and ultimately reach the prime minister's office.
That seems like a longshot for the hard-right politician whose Reform UK party holds just four of the 650 seats in the House of Commons. But Reform has surged in opinion polls, and sees Thursday's local elections in England as a pivot point in its quest to transform British politics.
''This is one of the big hurdles that we have to clear en route to the next general election,'' Farage told The Associated Press about the upcoming vote at a cafe in the steel town of Scunthorpe. And when that national election comes, "we intend to completely change British history and win it.''
Reform on the rise
Reform got about 14% of the vote in last year's national election, but polls now suggest its support equals or surpasses that of governing Labour and the opposition Conservatives.
The party blends Farage's longstanding political themes — strong borders, curbing immigration — with policies reminiscent of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. Farage says he plans ''a DOGE for every county,'' inspired by Elon Musk's controversial spending-slashing agency.
''We have a plan,'' Farage said. ''You bring the auditors in, find out why all this money is being spent on consultants and agency workers, end work from home — boom, gone, done, over.''