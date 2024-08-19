Wires

Local authorities issue mandatory evacuation for families with children in Ukraine's Pokrovsk as Russian troops approach

Local authorities issue mandatory evacuation for families with children in Ukraine's Pokrovsk as Russian troops approach.

By Associated Press

Associated Press
August 19, 2024 at 10:21AM

KYIV, Ukraine — Local authorities issue mandatory evacuation for families with children in Ukraine's Pokrovsk as Russian troops approach.

about the writer

Associated Press

Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily

Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily.

Wires

Man wanted for murder and armed robbery has been apprehended after standoff at Chicago restaurant, authorities say

Wires

Ford shakes up electric vehicle lineup with two new pickups and a van, all less expensive and with longer ranges