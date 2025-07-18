Lloyd Howell steps down as executive director of NFL Players Association

''Two years ago, I accepted the role of Executive Director of the NFLPA because I believe deeply in the mission of this union and the power of collective action to drive positive change for the players of America's most popular sport,'' Howell said in a statement released late Thursday night. ''Our members deserve a union that will fight relentlessly for their health, safety, financial futures, and long-term well-being. My priority has been to lead that fight by serving this union with focus and dedication.