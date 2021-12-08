PRINCETON, N.J. — Jaelin Llewellyn had 20 points as Princeton beat Bucknell 82-69 on Tuesday night.

Llewellyn made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Tosan Evbuomwan had 16 points and five assists for Princeton (7-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Ryan Langborg added 14 points. Drew Friberg had 13 points.

Ethan Wright, the Tigers' second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to 5 points. He was 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

Alex Timmerman had 17 points for the Bison (2-8). Jake van der Heijden added 11 points. Xander Rice had 10 points.

Andrew Funk, the Bison's leading scorer coming into the contest at 19 points per game, had only 6 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com