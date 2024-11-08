PROVO, Utah — A small herd of domestic llamas was spotted taking an evening stroll on the train tracks in Provo, Utah, on Thursday after the woolen creatures escaped from their owner, according to the Utah Transit Authority.
Llamas on the loose on Utah train tracks after escaping owner
A small herd of domestic llamas was spotted taking an evening stroll on the train tracks in Provo, Utah, on Thursday after the woolen creatures escaped from their owner, according to the Utah Transit Authority.
By The Associated Press
Several emergency responders were dispatched to round up the five llamas after transit officials received reports of the animals wandering the Union Pacific line. The llama search did not delay train service, transit authority spokesperson Gavin Gustafson said.
Whether the llamas had been caught was unknown as of 10 p.m. local time, about three and a half hours after crews were called to the area 43 miles (69 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, Gustafson said.
Details about how the llamas escaped and where they came from were not immediately available.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
An additional round of counting and redistributing of votes under Maine's ranked choice system is necessary to declare the winner of a key congressional race in Maine because neither candidate captured a majority initially, election officials said. The process was beginning Friday despite Democratic Rep. Jared Golden's claim that he already won outright, without the need for additional tabulations.