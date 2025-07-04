LL Cool J says he won't perform at Philadelphia's July Fourth festival in support of workers strike

PHILADELPHIA — Rapper LL Cool J says he will not perform at a Fourth of July festival in Philadelphia in support of a strike by nearly 10,000 city workers in Philadelphia.
The rapper and actor had been scheduled to appear at the Wawa Welcome America Festival on Friday, along with R&B singer and Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan and other performers.
LL Cool J said in a video posted on social media that ''there's absolutely no way that I can perform, cross a picket line and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage.''
''I hope, I hope, I hope that, you know, the mayor and the city can make a deal. I hope it works out,'' he said.
LL Cool J also said that he never wants to disappoint his fans and that he plans to be in Philadelphia in case an agreement is reached.
The festival comes as the strike moved into a fourth day Friday. Trash has been piling up in some areas and more than 30 Medical Examiner's Office staffers have been ordered back to work because of a growing backlog of bodies in storage.
The latest talks between the city and leaders of District Council 33 — the largest of four major unions representing city workers — ended late Wednesday. Both sides have said they were willing to continue negotiations. The union represents many of the city's blue-collar workers, from trash collectors to clerks to security guards. Police and firefighters are not on strike.
The city has offered a three-year contract with annual raises of about 3%, which the union said amounts to little more than $1,000 after taxes for members making $46,000 a year on average.