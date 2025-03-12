The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

10. Lizzo: Thirteen years after she performed some of her first gigs under the same roof with her old group the Chalice, the “Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time” hitmaker is returning to Minnesota’s Mainroom for one of just three underplay gigs alongside New York and L.A. to begin the roll-out of her new album, “Love in Real Life.” This one should be mighty special, and predictably it sold out mighty fast. The album’s rocky title track and first single suggests the Minnesota expat is learning to shrug off the celeb gossip and online trolling that has plagued her of late, so chances are she’s coming back to party. (9:30 p.m. First Avenue, resale tickets only, first-avenue.com)