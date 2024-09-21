Sports

Lizard on track halts Formula 1 practice in Singapore

A large lizard scampered onto the track and stopped the third and final Formula 1 practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 21, 2024 at 3:13PM

SINGAPORE — A large lizard scampered onto the track and stopped the third and final Formula 1 practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.

The session was briefly red-flagged after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso reported over the radio that he'd seen the lizard in the middle of the track.

Two track marshals chased the long-tailed reptile and the session resumed shortly after.

Title challenger Lando Norris of McLaren set the fastest time, while standings leader Max Verstappen was fourth-fastest and reported his Red Bull car felt better than it had during a difficult second practice session the day before.

Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix is later Saturday and the race is Sunday.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Diaz strikes twice and Liverpool tops the Premier League while Newcastle loses at Fulham

Luis Díaz scored two fine goals inside two minutes as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-0 to move to the top of the English Premier League on Saturday.

Sports

Gunfire outside a high school football game injures one and prompts a stadium evacuation

Sports

Lizard on track halts Formula 1 practice in Singapore