Living through a 'low-attention disaster,' Mountain Fire survivors recover in LA's shadow

SOMIS, Calif — The ashes of Hatim Naim's burned home lie just a few dozen miles west of the Los Angeles areas destroyed by January's Palisades and Eaton fires.
But because the Mountain Fire, which destroyed 182 houses and other structures in Ventura County last November, was not a federally declared major disaster, recovery for Naim and his community looks different than it does for their Los Angeles neighbors.
They can't access the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) programs available to those impacted by the LA fires. Nor have they benefited from anything close to the hundreds of millions of philanthropic dollars pouring into LA.
The husband and father of three said it stings not to get the same level of help.
''They have their cutoffs for where they declare their disaster, but it's still a disaster for me,'' said Naim, 60. ''I lost everything.''
Those impacted by the Mountain Fire are regularly reminded of the contrast. There is no federal funding for disaster case managers, legal services, or mental health programs. Survivors don't qualify for quick cash relief for essential items, temporary housing assistance, or up to $43,600 to repair or replace homes. Small things — like extensions to file federal taxes or waived fees to replace passports — aren't available.
''We kind of feel like we're the forgotten fire a little bit,'' said Keith McNett, whose Camarillo home a few miles south of Naim's also burned.
Officials and nonprofit leaders in the largely agricultural county of 835,000 people worry there aren't enough resources to help residents with long term recovery.