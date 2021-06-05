After falling behind by five runs after 2½ innings, St. Thomas rallied to edge Adrian (Mich.) 7-5 in its first game of the NCAA Division III College World Series on Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Tommies play Washington University of St. Louis in a second-round game, which is scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m.

No. 9 hitter Max Moris went 2-for-3 with three RBI for the Tommies (35-8), who tied the score 5-5 with three runs in the fifth inning. Moris' groundout in the seventh drove in the eventual winning run. Andrew Tri got the win, giving up five runs — four earned — in 7⅓ innings on eight hits. He struck out eight, walked three.

Tommies reliever T.J. Constertina got out of a bases-loaded jam against Adrian (36-9) in the eighth with a strikeout.

