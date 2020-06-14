Authorities have identified a teenage driver who died in two-vehicle crash west of the Twin Cities.

Dylan R. Falling, 16, of Litchfield, was driving one of two vehicles late in the afternoon of June 5 that collided in Forest City Township, 8 miles northeast of Litchfield, according to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

Falling was taken to HCMC by air ambulance from the T-shaped intersection of Hwy. 24 and 675th Avenue and died on June 8, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Falling was to enter his junior year at Litchfield High School, where he played hockey and football.

A memorial mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield.

A livestreaming of the service is planned for viewing at the high school gym, with a capacity limit of 250. The feed will also be accessible over the internet. Details have yet to be disclosed.

Two other people in the vehicles survived their injuries: Falling’s passenger, hockey teammate Daniel Estrada, 16, of Watkins, Minn.; and the other driver, Dennis Plamann, 34, of Dassel.

Authorities have yet to explain the circumstances leading up to the crash.