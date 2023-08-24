Fentanyl abuse has become the most dangerous and deadly condition to hit the Mankato region in years, and the community should have an urgency about preventing and ending its use.

Mankato Free Press records show 11 overdose deaths in the Mankato region since 2018, but the rate of death grew in 2021 and 2022. These are only the deaths where suppliers or other were prosecuted. Dozens of overdoses end in death but don't make the court system.

The state of Minnesota recorded 978 overdose deaths from opioids, which includes fentanyl, in 2021, a 43% increase from 2020.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force reports it's likely there is an overdose a day. They report "overdose parties" where young people get together to take fentanyl while one stays sober to administer Narcan, the life-saving antidote to a fentanyl overdose. Drug task force members say they're frustrated that when they try to hold dealers accountable by bringing charges, the sellers are back on the street quickly.

More troubling, young people, 15-34, are most likely victims of non-fatal overdoses, and schools have begun educating teachers to create awareness. Mankato Area Public Schools will begin having Narcan on hand and will train teachers in its use.

Fentanyl has become more deadly because it is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Illicit fentanyl made by drug cartels is either sold alone in pill form or mixed in with other drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, making it difficult for users to determine it is present.

Its dosage varies and is unpredictable. One pill can kill.

The drug also has highly addictive qualities. Authorities say it's not just an occasional drug to do on a Saturday night. Every time a user takes it, they crave more and need more to get the same effect.

Fentanyl is having devastating effects on Mankato area families. But education and action can help. The life you save may be someone you know and love.