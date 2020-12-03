ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Isaiah Livers scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Hunter Dickinson had his first career double-double, and Michigan beat Ball State 84-65 on Wednesday night.

Dickinson, a freshman, finished with 12 points and a season-high 11 rebounds. Franz Wagner added 14 points and Mike Smith scored 10 for Michigan (3-0).

After Ball State's Ishmael El-Amin made a layup to open the scoring, Wagner scored seven points — including the first four — in an 11-0 run that gave the Wolverines the lead for good. Dickinson made a layup to make it 34-14 with 5:39 left in the first half, but the Cardinals scored 19 of the last 25 first-half points.

El-Amin hit a jumper early just 14 seconds after halftime to trim Ball State's deficit to 40-35, but Michigan scored the next six points and the Cardinals got no closer.

K.J. Walton led Ball State (0-2) with 20 points. Luke Bumbalough added 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and El-Amin scored 10. Walton and Bumbalough combined on 13-of-24 (54%) while the rest of the Cardinals shot just 29.7% (11 of 37) from the field.

The Wolverines shot 56% (33 of 59) from the field and outrebounded the Cardinals 41-26.