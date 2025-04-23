Liverpool must wait to clinch Premier League title after Arsenal draws with Palace

Liverpool's Premier League coronation was delayed Wednesday when second-place Arsenal drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace to keep the title race alive for a few more days at least.
Chasing a record-tying 20th English top-flight championship, Liverpool can take care of business on Sunday by avoiding defeat to Tottenham at Anfield. That would ensure the Reds cannot be caught by Arsenal with four more rounds remaining.
Arsenal twice squandered the lead at Emirates Stadium, with Jean-Philippe Mateta taking advantage of defensive sloppiness to score Crystal Palace's second equalizer in the 83rd and leave Mikel Arteta's team 12 points behind Liverpool with four games remaining.
Arsenal went ahead through Jakub Kiwior's header in the third minute, with Palace replying when playmaker Eberechi Eze met a corner with a brilliantly taken volley that flew in off the post in the 27th.
Leandro Trossard wriggled free in the area and scored with a deflected shot in the 42nd minute to restore Arsenal's lead.
It's over to Liverpool, then, to clinch a second title in five years and draw level with Manchester United on No. 20.
Becoming the champion in 2020 ended the storied club's 30-year title drought but Liverpool's players couldn't celebrate in front of their fans because of restrictions during the pandemic.
