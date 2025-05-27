Liverpool FC, a soccer club with an identity woven in trophies and tragedies

The somber-looking home page of Liverpool FC on Tuesday reflected the mood of a club still in shock after a man plowed a car into a crowd of fans who were celebrating the team's latest Premier League title, injuring 47 people.
Under a statement sending thoughts and prayers to those affected were references to two deadly stadium disasters involving Liverpool fans in the 1980s that had a profound impact on the club and its identity.
Below that was a digital visualization of all the trophies won by Liverpool FC in its 133-year history that make it one of the most decorated men's teams in world soccer.
It was a moving reminder that with all the silverware and success has come pain and tragedy for a club synonymous with the anthem ''You'll Never Walk Alone.''
Here is a closer look at those two stadium disasters referenced by the club:
Heysel
In May 29, 1985, Liverpool played Italian team Juventus in the European Cup final at Heysel Stadium in Brussels.
Crowd disorder before kickoff culminated in a surge by Liverpool fans into an adjacent stand containing mostly Juventus supporters. In the ensuing chaos, some were trampled or suffocated to death as they tried to flee the violence and others died when a retaining wall collapsed.