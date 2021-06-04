The University of St. Thomas, which is leaving NCAA Division III for Division I starting in the fall, opens play in the D-III national baseball tournament this afternoon against Adrian College of Michigan.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:50 p.m.

You can watch live video of the game by tapping here.

The Tommies are 34-8 this season, including a 17-2 record in the MIAC. They won the conference's postseason tournament and then their NCAA regional by rallying from the losers' bracket and defeating Pacific University twice to close out the tournament.

The national tournament is being played in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

If St. Thomas wins today, it will play Washington University of St. Louis at 1:15 p.m. Saturday. A loss would put them into an elimination game against Johns Hopkins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Johns Hopkins advanced to the national tournament by defeating the University of Northwestern.

More information about the D-III tournament is here.