Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle is meeting with the media at 10:30 a.m. to talk about Richard Pitino's firing and what happens next at the University of Minnesota.
Sports
Denver Broncos exercise Von Miller's 2021 option
The Denver Broncos have exercised star linebacker Von Miller's 2021 option.
The Wild Beat
Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild vying to extend win streaks vs. Coyotes
The Wild has won four in a row and will tie the franchise record for longest win streak on home ice with another victory.
Sports
Hartford guard leads fight off the court against violence
Traci Carter vowed to help make a difference for at-risk youth when he lost his brother to gun violence less than a year ago. He has kept at it while leading the University of Hartford to its first NCAA Tournament appearance.
Sports
Gonzaga, Baylor dominate AP All-America teams
Gonzaga and Baylor spent almost the entire season holding down the top two spots in the Top 25.
Sports
Oregon St scrutinizing president for actions in LSU cases
The Oregon State board of trustees will meet this week to discuss president F. King Alexander's role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases at his former school, LSU.