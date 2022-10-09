More from Star Tribune
AP Top 25: UGA back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind OSU
Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama on Sunday after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3.
Sports
Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion.
Sports
Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout
Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star's seven-year tenure with New York.
Sports
Robinson plays for Commanders 6 weeks since getting shot
Brian Robinson Jr. made his NFL debut for the Washington Commanders on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, six weeks to the day after being shot in an attempted robbery.
Sports
Steelers confirm T.J. Watt had knee surgery
The Pittsburgh Steelers' top pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury, the team confirmed on Sunday.