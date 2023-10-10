More from Star Tribune
Biden to condemn Hamas brutality in attack on Israel and call out rape and torture by militants
President Joe Biden planned to use a Tuesday speech about the 4 -day-old war between Israel and Hamas to condemn the militant group for a shocking multipronged attack on Israel launched from the Gaza Strip that has killed hundreds of civilians, including at least 11 American citizens, according to a White House official.
Correction: Anti-Sex-Traffic-Advocate-Lawsuit story
In a story published October 9, 2023, about a lawsuit filed against the founder of an anti-child-trafficking group, The Associated Press erroneously reported the title of M. Russell Ballard, a leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ballard is president of a top leadership panel in the religion called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, not president of the entire faith.
Live updates | Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war
The latest Israel-Palestinian war reverberated around the world Tuesday, as foreign governments tried to determine how many of their citizens were dead, missing or in need of medical help or flights home.
NHL issues updated theme night guidance, which includes a ban on players using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-colored stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
Star witness Caroline Ellison starts testimony at FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's trial
The trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried took a star turn Tuesday as his former fellow top executive, Caroline Ellison, began testifying against him, immediately blaming her former boyfriend for directing her to commit crimes before his cryptocurrency empire collapsed last November.