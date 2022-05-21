TULSA, Okla. — The Latest on the second round of the PGA Championship (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Tiger Woods has picked up where he left off at the PGA Championship, but only briefly.

Woods one-putted five of his last six holes at the end of the second round, including a pair of 15-foot par putts, that allowed him to rally to make the cut at Southern Hills.

He began the third round by holing a 15-foot par putt. But on the second hole, Woods put his tee shot into the meandering stream. It was his first penalty shot of the week. He wound up with a bogey and was 4 over for the tournament. A conventional par on No. 3 left him 1 over for the round.

Temperatures have yet to top 60 degrees, and Louis Oosthuizen arrived wearing a full face scarf to cope with the chill.

Of the early starters, Webb Simpson is 2 under through four holes, but hardly making up much ground.

8 a.m.

Out with the wind, in with the rain at the PGA Championship on Saturday.

Southern Hills had about a half-inch of rain in the early morning hours, along with a lightning show that delayed the start of the third round by some 30 minutes. That left the course a little softer as it was starting to get firm.

Will Zalatoris has a one-shot lead and won't tee off until early afternoon. On deck is Tiger Woods, who showed great fight in his finish for a 69 to make the cut by one.

Woods was 12 shots behind.

