SYDNEY — The Latest from the Women's World Cup final between England and Spain:

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin was not in attendance for the Women's World Cup final despite the championship match featuring two European teams.

England and Spain were facing off for what will be the first Women's World Cup title for either team.

UEFA instead was represented by Nadine Kessler, technical director of women's soccer.

Čeferin was in Athens on Wednesday for the Super Cup final between Manchester City and Sevilla. He also attended a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his visit.

A 29-year-old AEK Athens fan was stabbed and died in an Aug. 7 attack before a Champions League qualifier in Athens that involved scores of Dinamo Zagreb supporters.

King Charles has urged England to bring a World Cup home for the first time since 1966 in a social media post to the Lionesses.

King Charles wrote in his social post ''Good luck today Lionesses, and may you roar to victory!'' He signed it ''Charles R.'' It followed a lengthier post the King made after England qualified for its first Women's World Cup final with a semifinal win over Australia.

Meanwhile, Prince William has apologized for not traveling to Australia for the final. He is the president of England's Football Association. Both he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have been criticized for not traveling to the game. Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter are in Sydney to cheer on La Roja.

In a video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales′ social media account, William wished the Lionesses luck alongside his daughter Princess Charlotte, who held a ball.

''Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We're sorry we can't be there in person, but we're so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves,'' William said.

Princess Charlotte added: "Good luck Lionesses."

Teenage super-sub Salma Paralluelo is in Spain's starting lineup for the Women's World Cup championship game Sunday against England, while star Alexia Putellas returns to the bench.

Paralluelo scored the game-winning goal against the Netherlands in extra time of the quarterfinals, and the 19-year-old scored Spain's go-ahead goal in the semifinal victory over Sweden. The Barcelona forward provided a much-needed boost off the bench every time Spain coach Jorge Vilda called on her.

Putellas has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year and has been used in various roles throughout the tournament. She started in the semifinal against Sweden.

Spain announced its starting lineup on social media.

