LONDON — Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state.

Authorities said the line on Thursday stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames.

The queen's flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday.

People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin.

Military detachments standing guard are rotated every 20 minutes.

One of the ceremonial guards appeared to faint early Thursday and fell off the raised platform. His condition was not immediately clear.

The queen died in Scotland last Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has sent King Charles III his condolences and offered him his full support in addressing "common challenges."

Those challenges include "the protection of the climate and the planet," a statement from the French presidency said.

Before he became monarch after last week's death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles often spoke out on those issues. But as sovereign he is expected to tread more carefully in his political comments.

Macron spoke with the king by phone on Wednesday. He said on Twitter he will attend the Queen's funeral.