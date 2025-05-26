Live updates: Israeli strikes pound Gaza as a US-backed group plans to start aid operations

Israeli strikes pounded the Gaza Strip early on Monday, killing dozens, including people sleeping in a school-turned-shelter, local health officials said. The Israeli military said it targeted militants operating from the school.
Israel has vowed to seize control of Gaza and keep fighting until Hamas is destroyed or disarmed and exiled, and until the militant group returns the remaining 58 hostages, a third of them believed to be alive, from the Oct. 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war.
Israel had blocked all food, medicine and fuel from entering Gaza for 2 1/2 months before letting a trickle of aid enter last week, after experts' warnings of famine and pressure from some of Israel's top allies.
A new aid system, with a group called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation that's supported by Israel and the United States but rejected by U.N. agencies and aid groups, is expected to begin operations as early as Monday, despite the resignation of the American leading the effort, who said it would not be able to operate independently.
Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people in the October 2023 attack. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed around 54,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.
Here's the latest:
The Israeli military says 3 projectiles have been fired from Gaza
The military says the projectiles were fired toward southern Israel. Two landed inside Gaza and one was intercepted by Israel's missile defense system.