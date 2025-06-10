Live updates: Israel attacks Yemeni port city of Hodeida

The Israeli navy attacked docks in Yemen's rebel-held port city of Hodeida on Tuesday, likely damaging facilities that are key to aid shipments to the hungry, war-wracked nation.
The Israeli military said navy missile ships conducted the strikes, the first time its forces have been involved in attacks against the Houthi rebels.
Tuesday's attack comes as the Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones targeting Israel during its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The Houthis announced the attack via their al-Masirah satellite news channel. They said the attack targeted docks there, without elaborating.
Here's the latest:
Israeli military says it intercepted a projectile fired from Gaza Strip
The Israeli military says it intercepted a projectile fired from the northern Gaza Strip that set off air raid sirens in nearby Israeli communities.