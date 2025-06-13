Live updates: Israel attacks Iran

Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran.
An Israeli military official said that the Israeli Air Force targeted Iranian nuclea r and military sites, without identifying them. The official spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing operation.
Air-raid sirens preventatively rang out in Israel.
The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program. The Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency for the first time in 20 years on Thursday censured Iran over it not working with its inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site in the country and swap out some centrifuges for more advanced ones.
Israel for years has warned it will not allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon, something Tehran insists it doesn't want — though officials there have repeatedly warned it could.
___
Here's the latest:
Netanyahu says Israel struck nuclear and missile sites