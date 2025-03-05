High Schools

State tournament: Live scores and updates from Class 1A boys hockey quarterfinals at Xcel Energy

Eight teams begin play Wednesday in the state quarterfinals for a chance to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 5, 2025 at 3:51PM
GENERAL INFORMATION: St.Paul,MN. thursday 9/21/2000 The newly completed Xcel Energy Center, home to the NHL Minnesota Wild. IN THIS PHOTO: Early morning backlight view of the west facing exterior. ORG XMIT: MIN2012090100183336
Sixteen boys hockey teams across two classifications in Minnesota begin play in the state tournament at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday. (STAR TRIBUNE/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sixteen boys hockey teams across two classifications in Minnesota begin play in the state tournament at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday.

Here is the schedule for Wednesday’s Class 1A quarterfinal games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:

11 a.m.: [7] Mahtomedi (11-15-2) vs. [2] St. Cloud Cathedral (18-8-2)

1 p.m.: [6] Orono (15-10-3) vs. [3] Northfield (22-4-2)

6 p.m.: [8] Luverne (22-4-2) vs. [1] Hibbing/Chisholm (19-9)

8 p.m.: [5] Northern Lakes (19-8-1) vs. [4] East Grand Forks (13-13-2)

Below are live reports of Class 1A quarterfinal games at Xcel Energy Center.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Boys hockey live blog: Mahtomedi vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

GENERAL INFORMATION: St.Paul,MN. thursday 9/21/2000 The newly completed Xcel Energy Center, home to the NHL Minnesota Wild. IN THIS PHOTO: Early morning backlight view of the west facing exterior. ORG XMIT: MIN2012090100183336

Follow along for live scores and updates from Wednesday's Class 1A quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center.

High Schools

Fifteen players to watch at the boys hockey state tournament

card image

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Tuesday, March 4

card image