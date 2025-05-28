Live updates: Chaos and gunfire at a new Gaza aid distribution hub leave 1 dead and 48 hurt

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Wednesday that at least one Palestinian was killed and 48 were wounded when gunshots were fired on a crowd that overran a new aid distribution site in the war-battered enclave that was set up by an Israeli and U.S.-backed foundation.
Chaos erupted as crowds of Palestinians broke through the fences around the distribution site on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear who opened fire, Israeli forces, private contractors or others.
Israel has vowed to seize control of Gaza and fight until Hamas is destroyed or disarmed and exiled, and until the militant group returns the remaining 58 hostages seized in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that sparked the war.
Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people in the 2023 attack. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed around 54,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.
Here's the latest:
Israel hits the airport in Yemen's capital held by Iran-backed rebels
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday's strikes destroyed the last plane used by the Houthi rebels, while the rebel-run al-Masirah TV said they had targeted a plane from the country's flagship carrier Yemenia.
The strikes came after Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired several missiles at Israel in recent days, without causing casualties.