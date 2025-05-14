Live updates: After a lavish Saudi welcome, Trump to meet Syria's new leader before going to Qatar

President Donald Trump is to meet with the new Syrian leader, a onetime insurgent, before wrapping up his visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and heading to Qatar, the second leg of his three-nation Middle East tour this week.
Trump received a lavish welcome on Tuesday in Riyadh, where he announced he would move to lift sanctions on Syria to give the country ''a chance at peace.'' He also focused on dealmaking with the kingdom, a key Mideast ally, and touched on shared concerns about Iran's nuclear program and the war in Gaza.
Trump said the rapprochement with Syria came at the urging of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
''There is a new government that will hopefully succeed,'' Trump said of Syria, adding, ''I say good luck, Syria. Show us something special.''
Trump also urged Iran to take a ''new and a better path'' as he pushes for a new nuclear deal and said he wanted to avoid conflict with Tehran. Trump and Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto ruler, signed a host of economic and bilateral agreements.
Here's the Latest:
Syrians cheer Trump's announcement on sanctions
Syrians cheered Trump's announcement that America will move to lift sanctions on the beleaguered Middle East nation. People in the capital, Damascus, whistled and cheered the news as fireworks lit the night sky.