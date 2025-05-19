Live updates: Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid waiting to enter Gaza

After a nearly three-month blockade and warnings by global experts of impeding famine, Israel says it will allow a limited amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza even as it launches ''extensive'' new ground operations there.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a ''starvation crisis'' in Gaza would jeopardize the new offensive — the largest since Israel in March ended the ceasefire — and that a ''basic'' amount of food would be allowed in.
Israel in early March cut off all food, medicine and other supplies to the territory of over 2 million people to pressure Hamas over ceasefire terms. Over the weekend, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 103 people, including dozens of children, hospitals and medics said.
Defense Minister Israel Katz said the offensive — dubbed Operation Gideon Chariots — was being led with ''great force.'' Netanyahu had vowed to escalate pressure with the aim of destroying the militant Hamas group that has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades.
The war in Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 251 others.
Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count.
Here's the latest:
An AP photographer sees aid trucks at a Gaza crossing