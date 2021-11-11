Prep football playoffs start Thursday with quarterfinal games across the state in Class 6A, 4A, 2A and 9-man.
Livestreams for the entire playoffs or individual games are available for purchase through Prep Spotlight TV.
Star Tribune high school sports Live Blog has updates.
Additional coverage:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to deal with Rams
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams on Thursday, choosing Los Angeles and its burgeoning super team over several potential free-agent destinations.
Gophers
Big man, big problems: U men's hoops will face test with Western Kentucky's size
The Hilltoppers, who feature the tallest player in Division I, play the Gophers on Friday in North Carolina in the opening game of the Asheville Championship.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball faces ASU, needing a quick reset
Minnesota lost its season opener against Jacksonville on Tuesday. "Everything we do, we have to do better. ... And we will be," coach Lindsay Whalen said.
Sports
Leona Maguire thrives in star pairing for 62 to lead LPGA
Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire thrived in a star grouping Thursday with an 8-under 62 for a two-shot lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim in the Pelican Women's Championship.
Sports
Brewers hire Ozzie Timmons, Connor Dawson as hitting coaches
The Milwaukee Brewers will go with multiple hitting coaches next season after hiring Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson to replace the fired Andy Haines.